Study: Most stressful airports around holidays

Jacksonville is among the most stressful stops for holiday travel when it comes to canceled flights, according to research from InsureMyTrip.

The travel insurance company ranked 75 airports across North America based on their flight cancellation rates. The airports ranked each reported at least 13,000 scheduled flights in 2018.

Jacksonville International Airport ranked No. 25. The most stressful airport was New York's LaGuardia, and the least stressful was Salt Lake City International.

Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International came in at No. 65, ranking it among the least stressful airports for cancellations.

Flights scheduled for departure between 4-6 pm are more susceptible to delays and cancellations, the report found.

If a flight is canceled, most airlines will rebook travelers on the next available flight at no additional charge. However, airlines are not required to reimburse travelers for losses incurred as a result of a canceled flight.

Each airline has its own flight delay policy for passengers waiting at the airport; there are no federal requirements. Travelers concerned about delays should be aware of the following:

Generally, early departures are less likely to be delayed.

Book a non-stop flight (no stops).

When booking, ask the airline about the on-time performance percentage for an individual flight.

Closer to departure, check real-time airport data. This will provide timely information on weather concerns or air traffic delays.

Be aware of "creeping delays." This is when an airline continues to push back a departure time. It can sometimes be extended for hours or lead to a cancellation.

If a flight is delayed, try to learn the reason why to better gauge if the flight is in jeopardy of being canceled. Reasons for delays may include maintenance, fueling, crew issues, weather, previous flight with the same aircraft arrived late -- causing the present flight to depart late -- or security issues.

Some flights will be delayed on the tarmac before or after take-off. As a general rule, the U.S. Department of Transportation prohibits flights to remain on the tarmac for more than three hours.

The list of most stressful airports from worst to best:

Rank/Code City/Airport 1. LGA New York, NY: LaGuardia (Worst) 2. ORF Norfolk, VA: Norfolk International 3. CHS Charleston, SC: Charleston AFB/International 4. ROC Rochester, NY: Greater Rochester International 5. PHL Philadelphia, PA: Philadelphia International 6. EWR Newark, NJ: Newark Liberty International 7. PVD Providence, RI: Theodore Francis Green State 8. DCA Washington, DC: Ronald Reagan Washington National 9. BUF Buffalo, NY: Buffalo Niagara International 10. JFK New York, NY: John F. Kennedy International 11. BOS Boston, MA: Logan International 12. BDL Hartford, CT: Bradley International 13. RDU Raleigh/Durham, NC: Raleigh-Durham International 14. RIC Richmond, VA: Richmond International 15. CLT Charlotte, NC: Charlotte Douglas International 16. MDW Chicago, IL: Chicago Midway International 17. BWI Baltimore, MD: Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall 18. GRR Grand Rapids, MI: Gerald R. Ford International 19. ORD Chicago, IL: Chicago O'Hare International 20. CLE Cleveland, OH: Cleveland-Hopkins International 21. CMH Columbus, OH: John Glenn Columbus International 22. PIT Pittsburgh, PA: Pittsburgh International 23. SDF Louisville, KY: Louisville International-Standiford Field 24. CVG Cincinnati, OH: Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International 25. JAX Jacksonville, FL: Jacksonville International 26. PBI West Palm Beach/Palm Beach, FL: Palm Beach International 27. BHM Birmingham, AL: Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International 28. MKE Milwaukee, WI: General Mitchell International 29. IAD Washington, DC: Washington Dulles International 30. IND Indianapolis, IN: Indianapolis International 31. MEM Memphis, TN: Memphis International 32. DFW Dallas/Fort Worth, TX: Dallas/Fort Worth International 33. BNA Nashville, TN: Nashville International 34. BUR Burbank, CA: Bob Hope 35. STL St. Louis, MO: St Louis Lambert International 36. HOU Houston, TX: William P Hobby 37. OMA Omaha, NE: Eppley Airfield 38. RSW Fort Myers, FL: Southwest Florida International 39. DAL Dallas, TX: Dallas Love Field 40. MCI Kansas City, MO: Kansas City International 41. SFO San Francisco, CA: San Francisco International 42. MSY New Orleans, LA: Louis Armstrong New Orleans International 43. OKC Oklahoma City, OK: Will Rogers World 44. TPA Tampa, FL: Tampa International 45. MCO Orlando, FL: Orlando International 46. OAK Oakland, CA: Metropolitan Oakland International 47. MIA Miami, FL: Miami International 48. MSP Minneapolis, MN: Minneapolis-St Paul International 49. FLL Fort Lauderdale, FL: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International 50. DTW Detroit, MI: Detroit Metro Wayne County 51. AUS Austin, TX: Austin - Bergstrom International 52. ANC Anchorage, AK: Ted Stevens Anchorage International 53. IAH Houston, TX: George Bush Intercontinental/Houston 54. SAT San Antonio, TX: San Antonio International 55. SJU San Juan, PR: Luis Munoz Marin International 56. SAN San Diego, CA: San Diego International 57. LAX Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles International 58. ABQ Albuquerque, NM: Albuquerque International Sunport 59. DEN Denver, CO: Denver International 60. TUS Tucson, AZ: Tucson International 61. SJC San Jose, CA: Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International 62. PHX Phoenix, AZ: Phoenix Sky Harbor International 63. LAS Las Vegas, NV: McCarran International 64. HNL Honolulu, HI: Daniel K Inouye International 65. ATL Atlanta, GA: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International 66. ONT Ontario, CA: Ontario International 67. GEG Spokane, WA: Spokane International 68. SNA Santa Ana, CA: John Wayne Airport-Orange County 69. RNO Reno, NV: Reno/Tahoe International 70. SMF Sacramento, CA: Sacramento International 71. PDX Portland, OR: Portland International 72. OGG Kahului, HI: Kahului Airport 73. SEA Seattle, WA: Seattle/Tacoma International 74. BOI Boise, ID: Boise Air Terminal 75. SLC Salt Lake City, UT: Salt Lake City International

