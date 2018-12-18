Study: Most stressful airports around holidays

Jacksonville is among the most stressful stops for holiday travel when it comes to canceled flights, according to research from InsureMyTrip.
The travel insurance company ranked 75 airports across North America based on their flight cancellation rates. The airports ranked each reported at least 13,000 scheduled flights in 2018.
Jacksonville International Airport ranked No. 25. The most stressful airport was New York's LaGuardia, and the least stressful was Salt Lake City International.
Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International came in at No. 65, ranking it among the least stressful airports for cancellations.
Flights scheduled for departure between 4-6 pm are more susceptible to delays and cancellations, the report found.
If a flight is canceled, most airlines will rebook travelers on the next available flight at no additional charge. However, airlines are not required to reimburse travelers for losses incurred as a result of a canceled flight.
Each airline has its own flight delay policy for passengers waiting at the airport; there are no federal requirements. Travelers concerned about delays should be aware of the following:
- Generally, early departures are less likely to be delayed.
- Book a non-stop flight (no stops).
- When booking, ask the airline about the on-time performance percentage for an individual flight.
- Closer to departure, check real-time airport data. This will provide timely information on weather concerns or air traffic delays.
- Be aware of "creeping delays." This is when an airline continues to push back a departure time. It can sometimes be extended for hours or lead to a cancellation.
- If a flight is delayed, try to learn the reason why to better gauge if the flight is in jeopardy of being canceled. Reasons for delays may include maintenance, fueling, crew issues, weather, previous flight with the same aircraft arrived late -- causing the present flight to depart late -- or security issues.
- Some flights will be delayed on the tarmac before or after take-off. As a general rule, the U.S. Department of Transportation prohibits flights to remain on the tarmac for more than three hours.
The list of most stressful airports from worst to best:
|
Rank/Code
|
City/Airport
|
1. LGA
|
New York, NY: LaGuardia (Worst)
|
2. ORF
|
Norfolk, VA: Norfolk International
|
3. CHS
|
Charleston, SC: Charleston AFB/International
|
4. ROC
|
Rochester, NY: Greater Rochester International
|
5. PHL
|
Philadelphia, PA: Philadelphia International
|
6. EWR
|
Newark, NJ: Newark Liberty International
|
7. PVD
|
Providence, RI: Theodore Francis Green State
|
8. DCA
|
Washington, DC: Ronald Reagan Washington National
|
9. BUF
|
Buffalo, NY: Buffalo Niagara International
|
10. JFK
|
New York, NY: John F. Kennedy International
|
11. BOS
|
Boston, MA: Logan International
|
12. BDL
|
Hartford, CT: Bradley International
|
13. RDU
|
Raleigh/Durham, NC: Raleigh-Durham International
|
14. RIC
|
Richmond, VA: Richmond International
|
15. CLT
|
Charlotte, NC: Charlotte Douglas International
|
16. MDW
|
Chicago, IL: Chicago Midway International
|
17. BWI
|
Baltimore, MD: Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall
|
18. GRR
|
Grand Rapids, MI: Gerald R. Ford International
|
19. ORD
|
Chicago, IL: Chicago O'Hare International
|
20. CLE
|
Cleveland, OH: Cleveland-Hopkins International
|
21. CMH
|
Columbus, OH: John Glenn Columbus International
|
22. PIT
|
Pittsburgh, PA: Pittsburgh International
|
23. SDF
|
Louisville, KY: Louisville International-Standiford Field
|
24. CVG
|
Cincinnati, OH: Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International
|
25. JAX
|
Jacksonville, FL: Jacksonville International
|
26. PBI
|
West Palm Beach/Palm Beach, FL: Palm Beach International
|
27. BHM
|
Birmingham, AL: Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International
|
28. MKE
|
Milwaukee, WI: General Mitchell International
|
29. IAD
|
Washington, DC: Washington Dulles International
|
30. IND
|
Indianapolis, IN: Indianapolis International
|
31. MEM
|
Memphis, TN: Memphis International
|
32. DFW
|
Dallas/Fort Worth, TX: Dallas/Fort Worth International
|
33. BNA
|
Nashville, TN: Nashville International
|
34. BUR
|
Burbank, CA: Bob Hope
|
35. STL
|
St. Louis, MO: St Louis Lambert International
|
36. HOU
|
Houston, TX: William P Hobby
|
37. OMA
|
Omaha, NE: Eppley Airfield
|
38. RSW
|
Fort Myers, FL: Southwest Florida International
|
39. DAL
|
Dallas, TX: Dallas Love Field
|
40. MCI
|
Kansas City, MO: Kansas City International
|
41. SFO
|
San Francisco, CA: San Francisco International
|
42. MSY
|
New Orleans, LA: Louis Armstrong New Orleans International
|
43. OKC
|
Oklahoma City, OK: Will Rogers World
|
44. TPA
|
Tampa, FL: Tampa International
|
45. MCO
|
Orlando, FL: Orlando International
|
46. OAK
|
Oakland, CA: Metropolitan Oakland International
|
47. MIA
|
Miami, FL: Miami International
|
48. MSP
|
Minneapolis, MN: Minneapolis-St Paul International
|
49. FLL
|
Fort Lauderdale, FL: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International
|
50. DTW
|
Detroit, MI: Detroit Metro Wayne County
|
51. AUS
|
Austin, TX: Austin - Bergstrom International
|
52. ANC
|
Anchorage, AK: Ted Stevens Anchorage International
|
53. IAH
|
Houston, TX: George Bush Intercontinental/Houston
|
54. SAT
|
San Antonio, TX: San Antonio International
|
55. SJU
|
San Juan, PR: Luis Munoz Marin International
|
56. SAN
|
San Diego, CA: San Diego International
|
57. LAX
|
Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles International
|
58. ABQ
|
Albuquerque, NM: Albuquerque International Sunport
|
59. DEN
|
Denver, CO: Denver International
|
60. TUS
|
Tucson, AZ: Tucson International
|
61. SJC
|
San Jose, CA: Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International
|
62. PHX
|
Phoenix, AZ: Phoenix Sky Harbor International
|
63. LAS
|
Las Vegas, NV: McCarran International
|
64. HNL
|
Honolulu, HI: Daniel K Inouye International
|
65. ATL
|
Atlanta, GA: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International
|
66. ONT
|
Ontario, CA: Ontario International
|
67. GEG
|
Spokane, WA: Spokane International
|
68. SNA
|
Santa Ana, CA: John Wayne Airport-Orange County
|
69. RNO
|
Reno, NV: Reno/Tahoe International
|
70. SMF
|
Sacramento, CA: Sacramento International
|
71. PDX
|
Portland, OR: Portland International
|
72. OGG
|
Kahului, HI: Kahului Airport
|
73. SEA
|
Seattle, WA: Seattle/Tacoma International
|
74. BOI
|
Boise, ID: Boise Air Terminal
|
75. SLC
|
Salt Lake City, UT: Salt Lake City International
