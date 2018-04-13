TSA: Changes coming to screening carry-on bags

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Transportation Security Administration is strengthening its security at all U.S. Federal Airports.

The agency has officially completed its nationwide rollout of enhanced screening procedures for carry-on baggage.

TSA has been phasing them in at airports nationwide since last summer, but the changes are now rolled out at every airport, that includes Jacksonville International Airport.

What You Need to Know About the Changes

It is now required to remove all electronics larger than a cellphone.

Laptops

E-readers

Tablets

Handheld video games

TSA officers might ask you to take certain snacks and food out of your bag.

Dense foods and powders can block clear images of your bag through the X-ray machine

De-clutter and organize your carry-on bag so you can quickly find snacks if an officer asks you take them out

READ THE COMPLETE LIST: What Can I Bring?

TSA says with these changes, it is possible there will be more bag checks occurring in the security line.

To help avoid delays, TSA is encouraging people to organize their carry-on bags in advance.

These changes are happening with standard security lines.

Travelers enrolled in TSA Pre-check will continue going through an expedited screening process as usual.

The TSA’s director says the goal is to continue raising the baseline for security, minimizing threats, and making sure travelers stay safe.

