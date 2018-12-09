Winter storm rips through Southeast causing flight, travel delays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More than 1,100 flights into and out of North Carolina’s Charlotte Douglas International Airport were canceled Saturday, impacting flights Jacksonville, Florida's airport.

The Charlotte airport is the second-largest hub for American Airlines. Airport officials said the airline has reduced its operations because of the winter storm.

About 13 million people are under winter weather alerts in Arkansas, Tennessee and the Carolinas. The governors of Virginia and North Carolina have declared states of emergency.

The storm has been causing a headache for travelers going to and leaving the Charlotte airport.

As the Southeastern region braces for more snow, American Airlines says an additional 300 flights have already been canceled for Monday.

Here are some tips from if you are traveling:

Check your flight status before leaving for the airport.

Allow yourself extra time.

Download airline apps to monitor latest information.

If you are heading to the airport to fly out or pick someone up – you should check the flight status on the airline's website before leaving home to avoid long wait times.

