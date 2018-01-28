Texas dad puts hilarious spin on 'Tide Pod Challenge'

WOODSBORO, Texas - A Texas dad is putting his own spin on the viral Tide Pod Challenge with a Facebook video challenging teens to do something more productive with the laundry pods.

"To all the teenagers who want to take the Tide Pod Challenge, I challenge you to take THIS particular Tide Pod Challenge," Woodsboro resident Brian Mayfield's Facebook caption read. "Please feel free to share with your kids and teach them so they don’t grow up to be idiots."

In the video, the 41-year-old oilfield safety manager shows off his Tide Pod, walks to the washer, tosses the packet into washer and says "learn how to wash your damn clothes."

Mayfield, who is also a reserve deputy, created the short, comedic video to reach youngsters contemplating doing the challenge.

"I created this video after my wife and i talked to my children -- ages 16, 13 (and) 10 -- about making good choices and not doing these types of challenges that they see on social media, TV, etc." Mayfield said. "I told them that a lot of them are dangerous and are not safe as they could be severely injured or could die from such stupidity."

Baffled by the foolishness of the so-called "challenge," Mayfield said it was important to show kids the challenge wasn't funny, but brainless.

"(Parents) all need to do better in teaching our children to be responsible and productive members of society," Mayfield said. "These children will ultimately be the ones running this country when we have passed. I want my children to be the leaders, not the ones who come up with these stupid, hazardous and unsafe challenges."

