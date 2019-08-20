Florida student arrested after posting shooting threat on video game chat

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida student was arrested on Friday after posting a threat in a video game chat room, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office posted the video on Facebook to show and explain the serious nature of a threat like this.

According to the post, the comment stated, "I Dalton Barnhart vow to bring my fathers m15 to school and kill 7 people at a minimum."

The comment was reported to the FBI, and the FBI then contacted the local sheriff's office.

"Joke or not, these types of comments are felonies under the law," the sheriff's office said. "After the mass violence we've seen in Florida and across the country, law enforcement officers have a responsibility to investigate and charge those who choose to make these types of threatening statements."

The student went to Seabreeze High School.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.