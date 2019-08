A Louisiana man captured his own rescue on video when he was hoisted from a disabled vessel, according to the Coast Guard.

As coast guard members worked to lift him out of a boat, he was rolling.

It happened Saturday in Otter Bayou near Hopedale. Two men were on the boat when it became disabled.

A helicopter crew hoisted them out. The men were not hurt.

