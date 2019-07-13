Mom charged with murder after boy found unconscious in her lap dies

The woman who created a GoFundMe page for 5-year-old Matthew (Mateo) Ortega confirms he’s the boy who died Monday from abuse. She is a close family friend.

She and several neighbors were told Monday that the boy died from drowning.

On Friday, deputies ruled his death was due to abuse from his mother.

The family friend confirmed the connection and talked about how she was given false information about his death that she put in the GoFundMe narrative.

She said the money will go directly to the funeral home in order to make sure the boy gets a proper burial.



