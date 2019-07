A video is going viral on News4JAX Facebook page after this happened! Joe Corsi from Smithfield, Rhode Island said Sasha, he received a notification that his security camera had sensed motion. That’s when he found Sasha – looking curiously at the camera. The viewed on News4Jax Facebook has been viewed more than 266,000 times and counting. Instagram: sasha_theshepherd*

