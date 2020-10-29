LIVE: Joe Biden stops in Tampa for drive-in rally

Vote 2020LIVE: Joe Biden stops in Tampa for drive-in rallyPublished: October 29, 2020, 6:22 pmTags: Live426Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in rally at Broward College, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Coconut Creek, Fla. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)Hosting drive-in events across Florida, former Vice President Joe Biden is stopping in Tampa for a rally. Click the link below to watch live.Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.