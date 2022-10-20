Mind made up? Early voting starts next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election starts Monday in Jacksonville as well as Alachua, Bradford, Flagler and Putnam counties. Voting sites are open by the end of the week in all Florida counties. Voting continues through the Saturday before Election Day across the state and through the Sunday before the election in Duval, Bradford and one early voting site in Gainesville. (Scroll down for exact locations and times in your county.)

During early voting, you can vote at any early voting site in your county. Hundreds of neighborhood precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but you can only vote at the designated precinct near your registered address.

Vote-by-mail ballots went out at the beginning of October and nearly 1 million mail-in ballots had been received by Oct. 20, according to the Florida Division of Elections. Vote-by-mail ballots must be received at the elections office by Election Day.

We’re here to help you make sense of the voting process and provide some insight into what to expect on your ballot.

THE RACES, CANDIDATES & ISSUES ON YOUR BALLOT: News4Jax Voter’s Guide

Who votes?

Everyone registered to vote in the state, regardless of party, can vote before or on Election Day. No matter where you live in Florida, you’ll vote in races for U.S. Senate, governor, attorney general, agriculture commissioner, chief financial officer, Supreme Court and appeals court retention and three constitutional amendments. Unless the race was settled in the primary or was uncontested, voters will also choose their member of Congress, their representatives in the Florida House and Senate, and any local elections in their district. (Some local races may surprise you, so check our voter’s guide for your county.)

Jacksonville voters will also select the next sheriff in a special election and some residents west of the St. Johns River will pick a new city council member to replace a council member who resigned to run for another office.

Why is it called a midterm election?

You’ve probably heard this term in national election coverage and may have wondered about it. They’re called midterm elections because it’s basically halfway through a presidential term. Historically, more than 60% of voters turn out for presidential elections while less than half of those eligible may cast ballots in midterm elections. That’s why candidates are pushing hard to get their supporters to go vote over the next two weeks -- fewer voters make each vote count that much more.

Voting by mail

Florida voters who can’t or don’t want to vote in person can vote by mail. You must request a ballot from your county’s supervisor of elections by Oct. 29. (County names below are hyperlinked to the supervisor of elections offices.) Vote-by-mail ballots can also be picked up in person at your county’s elections office up to and including on election day.

These ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. In Duval County and some other counties, secure ballot drop boxes are available inside early voting sites, but only during operating hours (see below).

Early in-person voting

Early voting uses the same voting equipment that is used at the polls on Election Day and voters can cast a ballot at any location in their county. Early voting dates and times vary by county (see below) but it ends the weekend before the primary election. On Election Day, people can vote only at their assigned, neighborhood precincts, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In order to vote during early voting or on Election Day, citizens must show a current and valid picture and signature identification. (List of acceptable forms of photo identification) If your photo identification does not contain your signature, you will be required to show an additional form of identification that provides your signature. If you do not provide ID, you can cast a provisional ballot and must present proper identification at the county’s elections office by election day for your vote to count.

People voting in person have the option to use an Express Vote workstation which allows you to mark your ballot electronically. It’s available to all voters and those with physical challenges may find it easier to fill out than a paper ballot.

Early voting dates and locations across Northeast Florida

Use the map above to find the closest early voting site in the county where you live or scroll down for a text listing of all poll locations and links to your supervisor of elections office for more information. (You can vote at any site in your own county during early voting. On election day you can only vote at your designated precinct.)

Duval County - Oct-24 to Nov. 6 - all sites open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Main Office, 105 E. Monroe Street

Argyle Branch Library, 7973 Old Middleburg Road South

Beaches Branch Library, 600 3rd St., Neptune Beach

Bradham-Brooks Branch Library, 1755 Edgewood Ave. West

FSCJ Deerwood Center, 9911 Old Baymeadows Road

Highlands Regional Library, 1826 Dunn Ave.

Joseph Lee Community Center, 5120 Perry Street

Legends Community Center, 5130 Soutel Drive

Mandarin Branch Library, 3330 Kori Road

Murray Hill United Methodist Church, 4101 College Street

Oceanway Community Center, 12215 Sago Ave.

Pablo Creek Regional Library, 13295 Beach Blvd.

Prime Osborn III Convention Center, 1000 Water Street

Regency Square Branch Library, 9900 Regency Square Blvd.

San Marco Branch Library, 1513 LaSalle Street

South Mandarin Branch Library, 12125 San Jose Blvd.

Southeast Regional Library, 10599 Deerwood Park Blvd.

University Park Branch Library, 3435 University Blvd. North

Webb Wesconnett Regional Library, 6887 103rd Street

West Branch Library, 1425 Chaffee Road South

A secure mail ballot drop box is available inside all Duval County early voting locations during polling hours.

Clay County - Oct. 28-Nov. 5, 2022 -- all sites open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Eagle Landing Residents Club - 3975 Eagle Landing Pkwy., Orange Park

Fleming Island Library - 1895 Town Center Blvd., Fleming Island

Keystone Heights City Hall - 555 S. Lawrence Blvd., Keystone Heights

Middleburg Civic Center - 2102 Palmetto St., Middleburg

Orange Park Library - 2054 Plainfield Ave., Orange Park

Supervisor of Elections Office - 500 N. Orange Ave., Green Cove Springs

Thrasher-Horne Conference Center - 283 College Drive, Orange Park

St. Johns County - Oct. 26 to Nov. 5, 2022 - all sites open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office - 4455 Avenue A #101, St. Augustine

Julington Creek Annex - Conference Room (St. Johns County Service Center) - 725 Flora Branch Blvd., St. Johns

Ponte Vedra Branch Library, 101 Library Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, 1050 A1A North, Ponte Vedra Beach

Silverleaf Amenity Center, 218 Silver Forest Drive (off Silverleaf Parkway south of State Road 210)

Southeast Branch Library - 6670 U.S. 1 South, St. Augustine

St. Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A South, St. Augustine Beach

Hastings Branch Library - 6195 S. Main Sreet, Hasting

Nassau County - Oct. 26 to Nov. 5, 2022 - all sites open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Atlantic Avenue Recreation Center - 2500 Atlantic Ave., Fernandina Beach

Hilliard Community Center - 37177 Pecan Street, Hilliard

James Page Governmental Complex Supervisor of Elections Office - 96135 Nassau Place, Yulee

Walter Junior Boatright County Building, 45401 N. Mickler Street, Callahan

Yulee Sports Complex, 86142 Goodbread Road, Yulee

Putnam County - Oct. 24 to Nov. 5, 2022 - all sites open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Elections Office, 2509 Crill Ave., Suite 900, Palatka

Interlachen Community Center, 135 S. County Road 315, Interlachen

South Putnam County Government Complex, 115 N. Summit Street, Crescent City

Baker County - Oct. 27 to Nov. 5, 2022 - 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office, 32 North 5th St., Macclenny

Bradford County - Oct. 24 to Nov. 6 - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bradford County Courthouse, 945 N. Temple Ave., Starke

Columbia County - Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, 2022 - hours vary by location.

Supervisor of Elections Main Office - 971 W. Duval Street, Lake City - open 8:30 a.m. to 6 pm

Fort White Community Center - 17579 SW State Road 47, Fort White - open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Flagler County - Oct. 24 to Nov. 5, 2022 - all sites open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office (located in Government Services Building), 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Building 2, Bunnell

Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast

Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Palm Coast

Flaglet Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 S. Daytona Ave., Flagler Beach

Union County - Oct. 29 to Nov. 5 - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30)

Supervisor of Elections Office, 175 West Main Street, Lake Butler

Alachua County - Oct. 24-Nov. 5 (Voting also available Sunday, Nov. 6 at elections office only) - all sites open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office, 515 North Main Street, Suite 100, Gainesville

Millhopper Branch Library, 3145 NW 43rd Street., Gainesville

Tower Road Branch Library, 3020 SW 75th Street, Gainesville

Orange Heights Baptist Church,16700 FL-26, Hawthorne

Legacy Park Multipurpose Center, 15400 Peggy Road, Alachua

J. Wayne Reitz Union, 655 Reitz Union Drive, UF Campus, Gainesville

Alachua County Agriculture and Equestrian Center, 23100 W Newberry Road, Newberry

To check your voter status, find a sample ballot, locate your designated precinct or find early voting locations and times in other Florida counties, visit dos.MyFlorida.com.