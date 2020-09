Raises the state’s minimum wage to $10 per hour effective Sept. 30, 2021, and increase it each Sept. 30 thereafter by $1 until the minimum wage reaches $15 per hour on Sept. 30, 2026. From that point forward, future minimum wage increases shall revert to being adjusted annually for inflation.

State and local government costs will increase to comply with the new minimum wage levels, estimated to cost about $16 million in 2022, increasing to about $540 million in 2027 and thereafter.

Background and financial impact on Amendment 2