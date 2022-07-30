Four candidates are seeking the votes for Gainesville City Commission, District 2. If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote in August primary, the top two will face off in the November general election.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

CANDIDATES

Jo Lee Beaty

This candidate has not responded to email and telephone invitations to submit the News4Jax candidate questionnaire.

Ed Book

Party affiliation: Non-partisan

Occupation: Police Officer

Age: 58

Your family: Wife Lori & 2 grown children, Daniel & Alexandra

Education: Masters in Education

Political experience: None elected. Appointed as Police Chief.

Ad

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Civility - treating everyone with respect and courtesy. Budget accountability & responsibility which will allow funding for core services such as excellent safe roads & travel corridors for all forms of transportation, outstanding parks & recreational space, & public safety & first responders. Addressing challenges such as poverty, the equity gap & homelessness, affordable housing/living, & keeping residential zoning.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have significant ability to get things done while collaborating with all. I possess significant budgeting, employee, and management experience already & am respected county-wide. I have a proven track record of working with many others to accomplish successful large-scale projects.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That I served with ethics and integrity. I was fair minded, actively listened, and followed through on agenda items that are important to voters, not my own specific interests. When I leave office, I want voters will be proud that they had supported me and believed I was practical and served with common sense. Lastly, that I “got things done.”

Campaign website: bookforgnv.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook - bookforgnv | Twitter @EdBook4 | Instagra - Ed Book | LinkedIn - Ed Book

James Ingle

This candidate has not responded to email and telephone invitations to submit the News4Jax candidate questionnaire.

Michael Raburn

Occupation: Pastor

Age: 51

Ad

Your family: My partner Amy, our two daughters, two sons-in-law, and three sons

Education: PhD Duke, 2013, ethics and public policy

Political experience: First time running for office

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Restoring democratic listening to Gainesville city government Growing sectors of our local economy that are not dependent on UF Affordable housing and zoning/development issues

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have a wider range of experience: running small businesses, community organizing, serving those in need, and training understanding the complexity of the issues facing us.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That everyone in Gainesville had the experience of being listened to and included in all decisions that affect them. That Gainesville has a stronger democracy, a thriving and diverse economy, and that our infrastructure has been attended to and neglected no longer.

Campaign website: raburnforcitycommission.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): linktr.ee/Raburn4gnv