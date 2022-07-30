Gainesville City Commission, District 3

Three candidates are seeking the votes for Gainesville City Commission, District 2. If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote in August primary, the top two will face off in the November general election.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

CANDIDATES

Dejeon Lamar Cain

This candidate has not responded to email and telephone invitations to submit the News4Jax candidate questionnaire.

Patrick O. Ingle

Occupation: Retired

Age: 62

Your family: Divorce with Two Children

Education: Bachelor Degree

Political experience: None

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

working with the other commissioners to come to mutual decisions, which is why I am endorsing those candidates that share similar views; improved internal operations of the city government implement the solutions to the issues the voters have been requesting for years

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am already using my political platform to help raise awareness to issues with real solutions that the voters have been asking for years prior.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

An transparent candidate who truly cares about the people and not using the office for their personal gain

Campaign website: journeytopublicoffice.vote

Campaign’s social media site(s): facebook.com/electpatrickingle/

Casey Willits

This candidate has not responded to email and telephone invitations to submit the News4Jax candidate questionnaire.