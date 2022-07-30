Two candidates are seeking the votes for Gainesville City Commission, District 4, on the August ballot.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

CANDIDATES

Bryan Eastman

This candidate has not responded to email and telephone invitations to submit the News4Jax candidate questionnaire.

Christian Newman

Occupation: Wildlife Biologist

Age: 53

Your family: Married, 3 children

Education: MS, MBA

Political experience: None

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

I believe we should focus our collective efforts on three core themes 1) Resiliency- Protect our neighborhoods, invest in public and electric grid infrastructure, and create affordable low income and workforce housing 2) Opportunity- Increase business and job opportunities for local residents, drive investment in east Gainesville, and support community youth programs 3) Inclusivity- Implement real public participation to include impacted stakeholders for major decisions and listen to citizens and experts.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I grew up in Gainesville and understand the community. I was teacher in Gainesville, I have started and run businesses in Gainesville. I have been on the City Plan Board. I work for non-profit research organization focused on supporting transitioning the electric power sector to clean energy.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Making common sense evidenced based decisions that include listening to citizens and experts.

Campaign website: newmanforgainesville.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): @ChristianNewman2022