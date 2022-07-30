Two candidates are seeking the votes for Gainesville City Commission, District 4, on the August ballot.
News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.
Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.
|CANDIDATES
Bryan Eastman
This candidate has not responded to email and telephone invitations to submit the News4Jax candidate questionnaire.
Christian Newman
Occupation: Wildlife Biologist
Age: 53
Your family: Married, 3 children
Education: MS, MBA
Political experience: None
What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?
- I believe we should focus our collective efforts on three core themes 1) Resiliency- Protect our neighborhoods, invest in public and electric grid infrastructure, and create affordable low income and workforce housing 2) Opportunity- Increase business and job opportunities for local residents, drive investment in east Gainesville, and support community youth programs 3) Inclusivity- Implement real public participation to include impacted stakeholders for major decisions and listen to citizens and experts.
How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?
- I grew up in Gainesville and understand the community. I was teacher in Gainesville, I have started and run businesses in Gainesville. I have been on the City Plan Board. I work for non-profit research organization focused on supporting transitioning the electric power sector to clean energy.
What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?
- Making common sense evidenced based decisions that include listening to citizens and experts.
Campaign website: newmanforgainesville.com
Campaign’s social media site(s): @ChristianNewman2022