Surf Forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - After the longest summer of flat waves surfers may see a slight increase in swell soon.

Waves have been around knee high or small all summer but some tropical development could combine with north Atlantic storm systems to generate some uptick in swell during the last week in August.

The weekend will see some 1-2' southeast windswell from the tropical disturbance tracking east of Florida.

Sunday a TD may form east of Jacksonville but the weak strength will not generate any swell this weekend.

High 1029 MB gives extra squeeze combining with tropical Gulf Stream development resulting in a larger swath of NE fetch more typical of an autumn set-up.

ECMWF filters back some swell into NEFLA Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Dorian may develop over the Gulf Stream Monday and track northward through the middle of the week toward Canada.Some 2-3 foot groundswell could start showing up on JAX Beach Wednesday and Thursday.

Although the main energy heads away from us some swell may aim back at Florida and could combine with westerly winds for nice waist to chest high waves.

Fetch from two storms are in our NE swell window from 30°-45° with some combo SE trade swell at 8 seconds.

