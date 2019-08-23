Surf Forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - After the longest summer of flat waves surfers may see a slight increase in swell soon.
Waves have been around knee high or small all summer but some tropical development could combine with north Atlantic storm systems to generate some uptick in swell during the last week in August.
The weekend will see some 1-2' southeast windswell from the tropical disturbance tracking east of Florida.
Although the main energy heads away from us some swell may aim back at Florida and could combine with westerly winds for nice waist to chest high waves.
