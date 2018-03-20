Drying out and turning chilly tonight

The last of the storms are sweeping through Flagler county right now, packing a punch with lightning and gusty winds. Once the storm sweeps offshore (by 5:15p.m.) we will be done with the potential for severe weather today. Once that occurs, the Storm Prediction Center will drop our area out of the Tornado Watch that runs through 7p.m. for areas to the South of us.

We will dry out and clear out dramatically overnight. Temperatures will turn chilly, getting down into the upper 40s and low 50s. Tonight will be windy at first, turning breezy around midnight with winds initally out of the southwest around 20mph, and dropping down to 10mph overnight.

Wednesday will be clear, cool and breezy. Expect a chilly start and the building winds out of the west-northwest between 15-20 mph with stronger gusts. Under mostly sunny skies, afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid 60s across southeastern Georgia and into the upper 60s to near 70 in northeastern Florida although with wind in excess of 20 mph it will feel cooler.

Temperatures turn even chillier Wednesday night into Thursday morning, bottoming our in the upper 30s and low 40s. Expect sunny skies and afternoon temperatures only warming into the mid 60s.

Friday starts out chilly again, in the upper 30s and low 40s. Clear skies continue and will warm us into the upper 60s, with a few low 70s.

The weekend looks warmer- topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s.