Rare snowfall blankets Rome, closing schools

ROME - Romans woke up to a rare snowfall, after an Arctic storm passing over much of Europe dumped enough snow to force schools to close and public transport to reduce services.

The Monday morning snowfall, though not huge in quantity, brought excited young Romans out for a rare snowball fight or walk in the slush.

I’ve never seen Piazza Navona like this. Rome. Snow. Love it. pic.twitter.com/FLMSCjLSs8 — Nick Squires (@NickSquires1) February 26, 2018

Mayor Virginia Raggi signed an ordinance Sunday evening closing public schools as a precaution, and many private ones followed suit.

Elsewhere in much of northern and central Italy, the storm also closed schools and disrupted transport.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.