Rare snowfall blankets Rome, closing schools

ROME - Romans woke up to a rare snowfall, after an Arctic storm passing over much of Europe dumped enough snow to force schools to close and public transport to reduce services.
Snow in Rome ❄❄❄
It's a very rare event!! 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/YRDayfVsCf— Manuela ☁🎈☁☁ (@onlyellow) February 26, 2018
The Monday morning snowfall, though not huge in quantity, brought excited young Romans out for a rare snowball fight or walk in the slush.
I’ve never seen Piazza Navona like this. Rome. Snow. Love it. pic.twitter.com/FLMSCjLSs8 — Nick Squires (@NickSquires1) February 26, 2018
Mayor Virginia Raggi signed an ordinance Sunday evening closing public schools as a precaution, and many private ones followed suit.
Elsewhere in much of northern and central Italy, the storm also closed schools and disrupted transport.
