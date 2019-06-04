10-day Heatwave finally about to be interrupted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - 10 days in a row with daytime highs of at least 96° is about to come an end. For some of us it will be with a bang as afternoon and evening thunderstorms return to the skies over Jacksonville. This streak of heat has only been bested by an extreme streak of heat way back in 1875!

Here's more on the 10 day record heat streak.

The Weather Authority forecasted this streak back in mid-May

With a break in the heat, it is once again time grab the umbrella. It is not just for today, but it is going to be our new pattern. Afternoon and evening storms will become the norm as they typically do about the second week of June.

Yes, we are about to enter our wet monsoon months of June, July, August and September. Often we will receive more than 1/2 of all the rain we see during the entire year during these 4 months. More on the monsoon later...

Tuesday starts out in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. This marks the beginning of not-AS-hot weather, with afternoon highs topping out at 92°. We have a 50% chance for showers and storms to pop up around 2p.m. with an inland concentration. Expect easterly winds between 5-10 mph.

Watch up and down I-95 for some fast developing afternoon and evening storms.

Wednesday wakes up in the mid 70s. Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures topping out at 93°. We have a 30% chance to see afternoon showers and thunderstorms, the southeast winds between 5-10 mph will keep coastal areas dry.

Thursday starts out under partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. Afternoon highs creep up into the steamy mid 90s, hitting 95°. There is a 30% chance for you to see an afternoon storm pop up.

Friday starts out in the mid 70s with a few more clouds, making for partly sunny skies. Expect to warm up to 93° before afternoon showers and thunderstorms erupt during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Expect Saturday and Sunday to be wetter, with 70% chances to see the storms. Highs over the weekend will be around 92°.

TROPICS UPDATE: Showers and thunderstorms have increased although, recent satellite wind data show the low does not have a well-defined circulation. This system is expected to move slowly northwestward toward the northeastern coast of Mexico, and may become a tropical cyclone before it moves inland early Wednesday.

Regardless of development, the disturbance will likely produce heavy rainfall over portions of southern and eastern Mexico during the next few days. Formation chance through 48 hours: 60 percent. Formation chance through five days: 60 percent.

91-L is still rather elongated and probably will not develop as it moves ever closer to the Mexican Coast.

