2 tropical waves strengthening in Atlantic Ocean

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One of two storms the Weather Authority is monitoring in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean was upgraded Thursday morning to Tropical Depression Two by the National Hurricane Center.

Both systems are expected to strengthen as we enter into the second full month of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane s

Disturbance No. 1 - Orange

The tropical wave closest to the United States is the weakest of the two; however, it remains less than 1,000 miles away from the Florida coast.

Forecasters say the low pressure center is located a few hundred miles southwest of Bermuda, and they believe the system could strengthen before the weekend as it moves to the west-northwest and then to the north between Bermuda and the East Coast of the United States.

The most recent models suggest that the storm will be negatively impacted by an approaching frontal boundary on Sunday, making additional development limited after that interaction.

Tropical Depression No. 2 - Red

The second of the two disturbances was upgraded to a tropical depression at 11 a.m. If it continues to strengthen, it will likely become our next named storm: Beryl.

The latest satellite images indicate that the shower activity associated with the small area of low pressure located between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles remains well organized.

Forecasters say the storm is set to move westward or west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the tropical Atlantic Ocean. However, in a few days, upper-level winds are forecast to become unfavorable, and the system is expected to fall apart into a trough of low pressure before it reaches the Lesser Antilles.

