Hurricane update: A more average season expected

CSU update looks for an average hurricane season and lowers the expectation to two major hurricanes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Better news! Update calls for less active hurricane season.

The longest running research group at Colorado State University has lowered the numbers for the 2018 hurricane season that starts tomorrow.

CSU's May 31st prediction reduced the total named storms by one to 13 from its April 1st preseason forecast which leaned toward a "slightly" above-average season with 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

Todays update is forecasting 6 hurricanes and 2 major hurricanes.

An average hurricane season according to NOAA has 12 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

The biggest factor with this update is the extremely colder than average water located where hurricanes develop during peak season. Sea surface temperatures west of Africa are running 9 degrees below normal making for the coolest conditions since 1994.

Stronger easterly trade winds have upwelled deeper water resulting in the chill. Water temperatures dipped below normal in February staying consistent low due to strong high pressure in the Atlantic boosting the trade winds.

2018 water temperatures (SST) have been below average in contrast to last year's hyperactive season and warm SST.

The coldest water in the main development region of the Atlantic since 1994 should have an impact on this hurricane season.

The U.S. and Caribbean need a break after the deadly hyperactive 2017 season caused 17 named storms, 10 hurricanes and six major hurricanes.

It was the first year on record with 10 consecutive hurricanes in a row.

CSU will issue another update on July 2.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.