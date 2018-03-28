2018 National Hurricane Conference: Future tropical forecast communication

ORLANDO, Fla. - While the National Hurricane Centers is known for forecasting tropical events, the organization’s priority is to save lives. Based on analysis and discussions following the most recent hurricane season, National Hurricane Center officials and meteorologists have developed a list of goals for the future to better serve those who are under the threat of life-threatening tropical weather.

Weather Research and Forecasting Innovation Act of 2017 - Supports NOAA’s Hurricane Forecast Improvement Project (HFIP)

Reduce forecast (model) guidance errors, including during rapid intensification by 50% from 2017 Produce 7-day forecast guidance as good as the 2017 5-day forecast guidance Improve guidance of pre-formation disturbances, including timing, track and intensity forecasts by 20% from 2017 Improve hazard guidance and risk communication, based on social and behavioral science, to modernize the tropical cyclone produce suite for action lead-times for storms and other threats

Also, the National Hurricane Center has begun soliciting ideas for new products and service that could be developed in next 3-10 years. Examples of those ideas include:

Graphic showing inland and coastal tropical cyclone watches and warnings Improve communication of inland flood threat through new Weather Prediction Center products Extend real-time storm surge guidance to 72 hours before landfall Develop six and seven forecasts

