2018 National Hurricane Conference: Interviews

ORLANDO, Fla. - News4Jax sat down and spoke some the top forecasters from the National Hurricane Center at the National Hurricane Conference in Orlando, Fla. to learn how their work was and will be impacted by the active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Cody Fritz - Storm Surge Specialist, National Hurricane Center

Question: What’s storm surge?

Answer: The abnormal rise of water due to any wind forcing which can arise from hurricane or any type of tropical cyclone. General storm surge is a combination of many different factors that can affect the forecast just based on its track, intensity, speed, how it hits or approaches the coastline.

Question: How did Hurricane Irma influence Jacksonville in comparison to Hurricane Matthew?

Answer: I would say the track of Irma influenced Jacksonville more than the Matthew, because Matthew was well off of the coast. When it came to Irma its track had influence, but its wind field it was led to the storm surge. The wind field also helped to block the river flow. The wind field acted as a stoppage component at the mouth of the St. Johns River which lead to freshwater flooding.

Timothy Graham - Incoming Director, National Hurricane Center

Question: Why do you want this position considering the past hurricane season we’ve experienced?

Answer: Every season is so different, every hurricane is so different. There’s so much more work to do. The forecast is getting better and the modeling is getting better. And the communication part is what really excites me as well, because it’s how we communicate those impacts. The storms keep on giving years afterwards. We’re still learning from the last storm and learning.

Question: What are your goals as the new director?

Answer: The greatest threat from the these tropical systems is the storm surge and number two is the inland rain. When you look at those type of statistics, we still have work to do when it comes to communicating the dangers of water. I think we are heading in the right direction with the implementation of the new storm surge warnings, and now we can do more with the inland rain [warnings].

Michael Brennan - Branch Chief of the Hurricane Specialist Unit, National Hurricane Center

Question: What are your reflections on the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season?

Answer: That six week period of time between mid-August and late-September with Harvey, Irma, Jose, Katia and Maria was probably one of the most intense periods of hurricane activity we’ve had in the Atlantic Basin since 2005.

Question: What improvements have been made to hurricane forecasting that were noticeable during this season?

Answer: The track forecast are a lot better, we are able to narrow down the risk areas. We also do a better job with evacuations zone. For example, during Irma only about have half of the people who could have been potentially ordered to evacuate needed to evacuate and that’s a result of our new forecasting products and warning implementations.

Question: What’s a major outcome that comes to mind following this intense season?

Answer: There were no deaths in the U.S. as a result of storm surge during the 2017 season.

