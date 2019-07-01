2019 was the 11th hottest month of June, ever

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Warmer than normal temperatures continued into the month of June across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia with average temperatures running 2 to 3 degrees above normal and generally

ranked close to the Top 10 warmest June's on record for the region.

The late May Heat Wave continued in the first few days of June with continued highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s which set some daily record highs but fell short of all-time monthly high records.

Much needed rainfall returned to much of the region by the end of the first week as the summer rainy season began and continued into the 2nd week of June before daily rainfall became more intermittent

during the latter half of the month. This lead to mainly near normal rainfall totals for the month with most climate stations plus or minus 2 inches from normal.

Most locations from the I-10 corridor of North Florida northward through all of Southeast Georgia are still 5 to 10 inches below normal rainfall since the beginning of the year, while areas from Gainesville to Palm Coast and southward across Marion County have received normal to above normal rainfall in 2019.

At the Jacksonville International Airport location:

The average temperature for June was 82.4 degrees which is 2.5 degrees above normal for Jacksonville International Airport. This ranked as the 11th warmest June on record for Jacksonville. The average daily high was 92.6 degrees which is 2.7 degrees above average. The temperature reached 90 degrees or higher on 20 days, normal is 17 days.

The average daily low was 72.2 degrees which is 2.2 degrees above normal. Only one daily temperature record was set in June, the overnight low temperature on June 6th was 76 degrees which set a record High Minimum for the date.

June rainfall was 4.41 inches, which was 2.04 inches below normal. Most of the rainfall fell in the first half of the month with relatively drier and hot conditions the latter half of the month. The highest 24 hour rainfall total was 1.50 inches from June 11th into the 12th. So far through June 30th only 16.97 inches

of rainfall has fallen, which is 5.04 inches below normal and ranks as the 35th driest start to the year since records began in 1871.

The average dew point temperature for the month of June was 71.1 degrees, which was 0.4 degrees above normal. The humidity peaked on June 21st and June 22nd when the dew point temperature

reached 79 degrees both days and these were daily records. The peak heat index was 108F on the 22nd and 107F on the 21st.

The average wind speed for June was 6.9 miles per hour, slightly above the normal 6.4 miles per hour. The peak sustained wind speed was 40 miles per hour on the 4th. The peak wind gust for the month was 54 miles per hour on the 4th, which set a record high for the date and was the 22nd highest wind gust on record for the month of June since records began in 1871.

The lowest sea level pressure for the month of June was 29.79" of Hg or 1008.8 mb on the 7th. The highest sea level pressure was 30.17" of Hg or 1021.8 mb on the 15th.

There were 18 days with thunderstorms in June, the normal is 15 days. There were no days with Dense Fog (Visibilities <= 1/4 mile), the normal is one day in the month of June.

There were 0 heating degree days which is normal for June. There were 53 cooling degree days which is 82 days above normal for June.

The temperature outlook for northeast Florida and southeast Georgia indicates between a 40 percent and a 50 percent chance of above average temperatures. The precipitation outlook for northeast Florida and southeast Georgia indicates equal chances for above normal, normal, or below normal precipitation amounts. The average temperature for July is 82.3 degrees. The average maximum temperature is 92.0 degrees and the average minimum temperature is 72.6 degrees. Average rainfall for the month of July is 6.55 inches.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.