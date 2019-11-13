Rain arrives overnight

Friday to be one of the ugliest days of the year. It’s all beginning right now as rains continue to spread out of the Gulf of Mexico. Until 10 a.m. -ish Friday morning these rains will vary in intensity from just cold misty to moderate - heavy. Amounts will vary from more than 2″ in a few locations, mainly in South Georgia to less than 1/2″ in Putnam and Flagler counties. Although, even there, a few backyards could receive a thunderstorm and that would elevate local amounts.

Jacksonville will most likely receive about an inch of rain. With the heaviest while we sleep, between midnight and 10 a.m.

That’s not the only issue for the morning hours. How about chilly/cold temperatures? And some chilly northerly winds, gusting over 20 mph? Ugh. Just makes sure you have your umbrella and layer up to deal with the chilly winds.

Yep, one of the uglier days of the entire year.

And, it doesn’t get better quickly.

The weekend starts off with more cold temperatures (40s) and winds to 20 mph and a few misty showers. By Saturday, the afternoon skies will clear out after 2 pm. Yet, temperatures will remain only in the 50s all-day-long. Sunday too! Will struggle with chilly morning temperatures in the 30s in Georgia and around 40° downtown. Even the beaches will be chilly Sunday morning, mainly in the 40s. Sunshine will be much more abundant and daytime highs will just reach the low 60s.

Thereafter, afternoon temperatures slowly inch back up towards 70°.

Sunrise: 6:51 am Sunset: 5:30 pm