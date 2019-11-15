Tremendous rain breaks record in Jacksonville

There is a good chance your yard will look a bit greener that’s unless it is underwater.

Friday mornings rain measured at JIA totaled over 3.17 inches doubling the previous record of 1.5 inches set in 1916.

Many areas received over two inches of rain around Duval county and some spots in Baker totaled over 6 inches!

The wet windfall will ease the severe drought bullseye surrounding Baker county and parts of southern Georgia but won’t be enough to get the southeast out from a rain shortage.

Rainfall this year has consistently lagged behind normal with deficit more than 10 inches below what the city typically gets. With the 3+ inches today the shortage shrinks to 7 inches.

Severe drought surrounds Baker county. (wjxt)

November is the driest month of the year averaging only 2.11 inches of rain.