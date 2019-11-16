Cool, breezy and cloudy start for Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Grab that coat this morning! Our Saturday will start off cool in the low 50s upper 40s with cloudy skies and a light drizzle.

Conditions won’t improve much this afternoon with highs climbing into the mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance for some light showers before lunchtime. Overcast skies will stick around through the day Saturday with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph.

Cold temperatures return Saturday night with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday will see the sun come out, but not likely to see blue skies. If we do, those won’t show up until late in the day. Highs will reach back into the 60s, which will be still some 10° below normal.

So far this month of November has been wetter than normal and colder than normal.