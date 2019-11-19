Sun-sational with seasonal temperatures

Jacksonville – Sunny, dry and seasonal conditions today with passing clouds under an increasing west/northwest flow. Near seasonal afternoon highs, in the upper 60s to low 70s, will feel even better with low humidity. Open window weather continues through the week!

Tuesday: Sunny skies with seasonal afternoon highs. A few clouds will stream by this afternoon under our W/NW flow keeping us under sunny to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s inland and along our beaches. Wind W/NW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Open window weather Wednesday! Patchy fog with clear, cool conditions to start your day with lows in the 40s to low 50s. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind N/NE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Another cold front expected this weekend...

Hourly Forecast

Low 49

8 am 51

9 am 55

11 am 64

Noon 66

3 pm 71

5 pm 69

8 pm 55

10 pm 53

Sunrise: 6:55 am

Sunset: 5:28 pm