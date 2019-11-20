Warmer under sunny skies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Picture, postcard perfect today as high pressure settles in for a short stay. Sunny and a little warmer with light wind with near seasonal afternoon highs. Mostly sunny skies will give way to a few wispy clouds increasing from the west tonight. Warm and dry through the end of the work week with another cold front moving across the area late Saturday, early Sunday morning.

Wednesday: Open window weather Wednesday! A little warmer today with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s inland, upper 60s along the area beaches. Wind N 5-10 mph.

Thursday: High pressure shifts east through the day resulting in a wind switch to an east, northeast flow across our area. The forecast remains dry with increasing clouds along our coastal zones, becoming partly cloudy. Wake up temperatures in the 40s area wide with light patchy fog. Afternoon highs remain near seasonal with 60s to low 70s. Wind N/NE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: A cold front will push through late Saturday, early Sunday bringing rounds of light rain, showers...

Hourly Forecast

Noon 66

3 pm 70

5 pm 68

8 pm 55

10 pm 53

Sunrise: 6:56 am

Sunset: 5:27 pm