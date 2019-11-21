Cold Temperatures return Wednesday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wednesday was a picture perfect day that’s for sure!

Mostly clear skies will continue overnight with winds out of the north at 3-5 mph and temperatures dropping into the low 40s across SE GA and into the upper 40s low 50s across NE FL.

This sets us up for a chilly start Thursday morning, so don’t forget that jacket as you step out the door! You can ditch the jacket by lunch because we’ll quickly warm up our temperatures.

Thursday: High pressure shifts east through the day resulting in a wind switch to an east, northeast flow across our area. The forecast remains dry with increasing clouds along our coastal zones, becoming partly cloudy. Wake up temperatures in the 40s area wide with light patchy fog. Afternoon highs remain near seasonal with 60s to low 70s. Wind N/NE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing above average into the mid to upper 70s. We’ll stay dry for Friday setting us up for a weekend frontal system.

Looking ahead: A cold front will push through late Saturday, early Sunday bringing rounds of light rain, showers...