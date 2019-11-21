Warm and dry through Friday

Warmer under big blue skies as high pressure sits to our north. Light, high wispy clouds will move along the high with skies remaining mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Onshore flow returns with light east-northeast wind inland, slightly stronger along our sandy shores. Afternoon highs remain near seasonal through the end of the week with an increasing chance of showers late Saturday through midday Sunday.

Today: Warming up under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s inland with upper 60s along our beaches. A light onshore flow develops with wind from the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Friday: A fantastic Finally Friday forecast. Wake up temperatures mainly in the 40s and 50s with light patchy inland fog. Becoming partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the 70s area-wide! Wind S/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: A cold front will push through late Saturday, early Sunday bringing rounds of light rain, showers, clearing mid-day Sunday.

Hourly Forecast

Low 44

8 am 47

9 am 55

11 am 65

Noon 68

3 pm 72

5 pm 70

8 pm 57

10 pm 55

Sunrise: 6:57 am

Sunset: 5:27 pm