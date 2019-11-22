JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High pressure shifts east, over the Atlantic, making for a pleasant finally Friday. A cold front will push through late Saturday through early Sunday morning with generally light rainfall amounts. Sunny skies with a return to near seasonal temperatures will follow the front.

Friday: A fantastic Finally Friday forecast. Partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the 70s area wide! Wind SW/SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies will become cloudy late with showers spreading along a cold front. Wake up temperatures in the 50s area wide with patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the 70s. Becoming cloudy with showers possible after 8pm, continuing overnight. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy skies with showers will start the day. Wake up temperatures in the 50s. Showers end around 8 am then becoming sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 60s across southeast Georgia, mid to upper 60s for northeast Florida. Wind WNW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Sunny skies with cooler temperatures early next week.

Hourly Forecast

Low 49

8 am 53

9 am 60

11 am 71

Noon 73

3 pm 75

5 pm 74

8 pm 63

10 pm 61

Sunrise: 6:57 am

Sunset: 5:27 pm