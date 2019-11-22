Weekend cold front, weekend wardrobe change
Warm, dry Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High pressure shifts east, over the Atlantic, making for a pleasant finally Friday. A cold front will push through late Saturday through early Sunday morning with generally light rainfall amounts. Sunny skies with a return to near seasonal temperatures will follow the front.
Friday: A fantastic Finally Friday forecast. Partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the 70s area wide! Wind SW/SE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy skies will become cloudy late with showers spreading along a cold front. Wake up temperatures in the 50s area wide with patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the 70s. Becoming cloudy with showers possible after 8pm, continuing overnight. Wind SW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Cloudy skies with showers will start the day. Wake up temperatures in the 50s. Showers end around 8 am then becoming sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 60s across southeast Georgia, mid to upper 60s for northeast Florida. Wind WNW 5-10 mph.
Looking ahead: Sunny skies with cooler temperatures early next week.
Hourly Forecast
Low 49
8 am 53
9 am 60
11 am 71
Noon 73
3 pm 75
5 pm 74
8 pm 63
10 pm 61
Sunrise: 6:57 am
Sunset: 5:27 pm
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on News4Jax.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact webteam@news4jax.com.