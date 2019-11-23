JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An approaching cold front will nudge an area of high pressure toward Bermuda. The cold front will move through our area this evening producing gusty wind with showers and downpours. Thunderstorm chances remain low. Sunny and cooler Sunday and the start of the week.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies will become cloudy late with showers spreading along a cold front, mainly after 8 pm. A warm afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s area wide. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Rapid clearing following the cold front. Wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to 50s. Showers end around 5 am then becoming sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 60s across southeast Georgia, mid to upper 60s for northeast Florida. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Sunny skies with cooler temperatures to start the week.

Hourly Forecast

Low 50

8 am 53

9 am 59

11 am 73

Noon 76

3 pm 78

5 pm 77

8 pm 71 - 20%

10 pm 69 - 20%

Sunrise: 6:58 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm