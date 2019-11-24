Happy Sunday!

We’re off to a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the low 50s and a few lingering clouds. Throughout the morning heading into lunch our skies will clear with temperatures warming up in the low 60s. Afternoon highs on Sunday will reach the mid to low 60s in NE FL and upper 50s low 60s in SE GA with winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

This chilly morning trend will continue through the beginning of the week so keep that jacket handy!

Clear skies will continue Sunday evening with temperatures dropping into the low 40s in NE FL and upper 30s across SE GA. You’ll want to grab that jacket Monday morning before temperatures warm up into the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies.

High pressure stays in control through the first half of our week with mostly sunny skies before shifting south and leaving us with a southeast flow. This will warm us up into the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday with a very slim rain chance and a few clouds.

Thanksgiving: Mix of sun and clouds with a 20% rain chance early and temperatures warming up into the mid 70s.