Beautiful late November weather today with loads of sunshine and low humidity. High pressure across along the Panhandle will shift east tonight pausing directly over the forecast area bringing a dry atmosphere with sunny skies. A little warmer than yesterday as near seasonal temperatures continue as well as our open window weather.

Today: Sunny skies with a light variable breeze. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s across southeast Georgia, mid to upper 60s for northeast Florida. Clear skies with cool temperatures.

Tuesday: Clear and cool with wake up temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s across southeast Georgia with 40s to low 50s for northeast Florida. Sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s area wide. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Clear with near seasonal temperatures overnight with light patchy fog inland.

Looking ahead: Sunny and dry with near seasonal conditions expected through the week.

Hourly Forecast

Low 40

8 am 43

9 am 51

11 am 63

Noon 66

3 pm 68

5 pm 67

8 pm 52

10 pm 50

Sunrise: 7:00 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm