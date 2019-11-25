We have much to be thankful when it comes to weather this thanksgiving with dry pleasant conditions expected across north Florida.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s around Jacksonville through Thanksgiving even with a cold front moving by on Thursday.

Getting out town? Traveling across the state or up and down the east coast will be hassle free with dry weather.

But some may encounter trouble getting to places before the holiday on Wednesday when a storm will be over Lake Huron.

Snow will target Wisconsin across to Michigan with rain from Ohio to Northern Georgia and Louisanna. By the evening rain pushes east from Philadelphia to New York and into New England.

Mainly dry conditions return to these places on Thanksgiving Day.

Strong winds could impact drivers hitting the roadways Thursday and be problematic for balloon floats during the Macy’s Day parade in the Northeast.