Jacksonville, Fla – King tides are hitting the First Coast.

Extra high tides known as king tides happen several times each year, and while this week marks the last flush of high water for the season, many more will return.

King tide flooding will peak around Jacksonville November 25-28. This means even on sunny days disruptive nuisance flooding is projected during the high tide cycles.

Expect to see more frequent flood events in the years ahead, which is a growing problem for coastal homeowners, city public works and people driving along low lying coastal roads.

Flooding that decades ago usually happened only during local powerful storms can now happen when a steady breeze or a change in coastal current overlaps with a high tide.

The Southeast Atlantic and the Gulf Coast experience the most high tide flooding in the fall when spring tide conditions exist or from changes in winds or coastal currents.

More frequent coastal flood events are occuring along the east coast.

The ocean bottom offshore northern Florida makes water levels respond more to weather and ocean forcing.

Jacksonville had two flood days in 2018, but long-term projections show Jacksonville frequency growing to 5-10 days of high tide flooding by 2030, and by 2050, the number rises to 20-65 days.