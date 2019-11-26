JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High pressure shifts east resulting in a weak onshore flow from the southeast, becoming warmer under sunny skies today. A cold front will approach from the northwest late Wednesday as the high slips southward. Wind will then turn offshore from the southwest.

Little to no rainfall expected as the cold front pushes through the area late Wednesday into Thursday. Not much in the way of cold air either as temperatures trend to near seasonal to slightly warmer.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with afternoon highs in low 70s inland with upper 60s to low 70s along our sandy shores. Wind N/SE 5-10 mph. Clear with near seasonal temperatures overnight, light patchy fog inland.

Wednesday: Clouds will develop late as a mainly dry, cold front pushes through our area. Wake up temperatures will be a little warmer with upper-40s to low-50s inland, 50s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper-70s inland with low to mid-70s along our beaches. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: A warm Thanksgiving followed by sunny skies with near seasonal temperatures for your Friday shopping.

Hourly Forecast

Low 40

8 am 44

9 am 52

11 am 66

Noon 69

3 pm 72

5 pm 70

8 pm 59

10 pm 57

Sunrise: 7:01 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm