High pressure will slide over the Florida peninsula as a cold front pushes through from the northwest. This will bring partly cloudy skies with little to no rain expected. Best chance of any rain will be in southeast Georgia, from I-75 to US 1. The cold front will pass south of the area as high pressure builds in from the north Thursday. Mostly sunny and mild for Thanksgiving then turning cooler Friday.

Wednesday: Clouds will develop late as a mainly dry, cold front pushes through our area late. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s inland with low to mid 70s along our beaches. Wind SW 5-10 mph. Clouds will increase tonight with a 10 percent chance of showers near I-75 to US 1 in southeast Georgia.

Thanksgiving: Sunny with near seasonal afternoon highs... Open Window Weather... Thankful for this weather. Wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s for southeast Georgia, 50s to 60s across northeast Florida. Afternoon highs under sunny skies in the upper 60s to low 70s for southeast Georgia, low to mid-70s in our inland Florida zones, mainly 60s along our sandy shores. Crisp, cool and clear evening.

Looking ahead: Showers possible late Sunday with a true taste of Fall temperatures next week.

Hourly Forecast

Low 45

8 am 49

9 am 57

11 am 72

Noon 75

3 pm 78

5 pm 76

8 pm 67

10 pm 65

Sunrise: 7:01 am

Sunset: 5:25 pm