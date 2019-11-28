Jacksonville, Fla – Sunny skies are welcome on this spectacular Thanksgiving day. High temperatures in the low to mid 70s with lower humidity today with light NW winds 6-10 mph.

Tonight, will be chillier with mostly clear skies and light northerly winds. Temps drop into the 50s for most of the night with sunrise temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 40s inland with low 50s along the coast.

A warm up commences Saturday with mid 70s, sunny and dry conditions.

Although we warm to 80 on Sunday, the day turns wet by late afternoon and evening as a cold front brings in a 50% chance for showers and storms.

Rain is long gone Monday morning with a stretch of cooler 60s next week and temps in the 40s and 30s Tuesday and Wednesday nights.