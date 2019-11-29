Enjoy another perfect day with a slightly cooler feel of fall outside. Temperatures will be a little cooler at the coast in the mid 60s today with the light northeast wind while inland locations will reach near 70 this afternoon.

.

Friday night looks clear and cool with light winds and temps mainly in the 50s.

Saturday’s southeasterly flow starts a warming trend. Temperatures reach near 80 degrees on Sunday ahead of a cold front with breezy southwest winds 15-20 mph.

Watch for 60% showers Sunday afternoon and a few isolated thunderstorms after 3 pm into the early evening as a cold front moves past. Rain lasts only about an hour before ending quickly Sunday evening. Colder air follows lasting through next week.