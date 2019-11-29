Sparkling sunshine with cool fall temps
Nice dry weather on this Black Friday
Enjoy another perfect day with a slightly cooler feel of fall outside. Temperatures will be a little cooler at the coast in the mid 60s today with the light northeast wind while inland locations will reach near 70 this afternoon.
Friday night looks clear and cool with light winds and temps mainly in the 50s.
Saturday’s southeasterly flow starts a warming trend. Temperatures reach near 80 degrees on Sunday ahead of a cold front with breezy southwest winds 15-20 mph.
Watch for 60% showers Sunday afternoon and a few isolated thunderstorms after 3 pm into the early evening as a cold front moves past. Rain lasts only about an hour before ending quickly Sunday evening. Colder air follows lasting through next week.
