Not a s chilly tonight with temps 10 degrees warmer than last night. Evening readings in the 60s with patchy fog by sunrise.

Warmer on Sunday with sunny skies early then turning mostly cloudy through the day.

Breezy southwest winds will gust 25-30 mph sending warmth into the lower 80s.

Rain impacts Georgia at lunchtime and moves south into Jacksonville between 4-6 pm. Rain lasts less than an hour late Sunday afternoon and clears south of St. Augustine after 7 pm. Showers will weaken as they move southeast with the heavier rain totaling over .25” north of I-10.

The front passes Sunday evening with colder air Monday morning in the upper 40s. Highs only warm into the upper 50s Monday.

Monday night a light brief freeze is possible in southern Georgia with temps into the 30s and patchy frost across inland zones.

Dry and cool conditions expected to continue through Tuesday with decreasing winds and below normal temperatures.

Areas of frost will be possible again over inland areas Tuesday night as temperatures fall into the mid 30s.

Temperatures will start to moderate Wednesday through Friday.

Showers are possible Friday and Saturday.