Enjoy another perfect day with a slightly milder temps with the lingering treat of low fall humidity.

Changes however arrive Sunday with colder air next week.

Temperatures top out in the low 70s at the coast with light southeast wind while inland locations will reach the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

Saturday night looks clear and warmer with calm winds and temps mainly in the 60s.

Fog may be an issue Sunday morning especially near the coast.

Sunday’s southwest winds will gust to 25 mph boosting the warming trend. Temperatures reach near 80 degrees on Sunday ahead of a cold front with breezy southwest winds 15-20 mph.

Watch for 50% showers Sunday afternoon and a few isolated thunderstorms between 3 pm and 7 pm. Rain clears from north to south as a cold front moves past. Rain lasts only about an hour before ending quickly Sunday evening.

Colder air follows with highs struggling to reach 60 Monday and Tuesday. The early week chill with lows in the 30s turns more mild Friday and next weekend.