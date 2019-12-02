From tying record warmth Sunday to the potential for a freeze tonight, we are left with a dizzying swing in temperatures.

The passing cold front left us with 50s this morning and despite the sunshine temperatures will struggle to warm to around 60 this afternoon.

It will feel colder because the winds are staying up around 15 to 18 mph and gusts to 20-25 mph.

.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 30s across the area with a brief light freeze possible in southeast Georgia and north of I-10 in Baker and Columbia counties.

Frost is possible in wind protected areas west of Highway 301.

Tuesday will not have much of a warm up. The day stays sunny, but cold again with highs near 60 and another night back down into the mid 30s.

Temperatures begin a mild warm up to near 70 by Friday.

A mini nor’easter is possible Saturday with showers.