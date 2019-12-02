JACKOSNVILLE, Fla. – Temperatures will sink down into the low to mid 30s for most areas early Tuesday morning, making for the coldest weather we’ve seen this season so far. Wind chill temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s for several hours with northwest winds around 10 mph making it feel even colder than it actually is.

A brief and light freeze is possible over inland Southeastern Georgia early Tuesday morning. To the west of I-95, especially closer to Waycross, Homerville, and Valdosta, we will see temperatures around 32° at sunrise on Tuesday. These areas may see the most widespread frost. Because of the short duration and the fact that these areas will just barely reach freezing, most freeze preparations are unnecessary. Heating your home safely to avoid house fires is the most important cold weather preparation, with protection for tender, tropical, or freshly planted plants as a second.

To the east of I-95 in Southeastern Georgia, we will see temperatures between 34-39° in the Golden Isles. Some frost will be possible in these areas.

Along I-10 in northeastern Florida, including Lake City, Maclenney, and the west side of Jacksonville, will see low temperatures in the mid to low 30s.

Jacksonville will see mid to upper 30s for Tuesday morning, with areas along I-95 brushing the mid 30s and areas closer to the river getting down into the upper 30s. Closer to the Beaches will only get down into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Areas near I-75 to Highway 301 will see overnight low temperatures sinking down to between 33-35°. we may see patchy frost in these areas, especially in open, rural fields.

In Clay County, temperatures along the river near Doctor’s Inlet, Green Cove Springs, etc- we will see temperatures getting down to 35-38° early Tuesday morning.

Putnam County will see overnight lows ranging between 35-38° at sunrise on Tuesday.

St Johns County will see overnight lows between 37-40° for overnight lows.