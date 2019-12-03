Clear cold conditions are with us this morning. It is the coldest morning this season. Wind chills are in the low 30s. The winds have died down today but even with a 10 mph NW breeze it makes it feel colder.

Frost is possible in wind protected areas.

Highs only warm into the upper 50s this afternoon under sunny skies.

.

Tonight stays clear early with increasing high clouds toward sunrise. IT will be cold again but many inland locations stay above freezing in the mid to upper 30s.

A dry cold front whips by early Wednesday keeping us from getting rain anytime soon. Breeze freshens tomorrow to 15 mph from the NW but highs recover into the low 60s.

We stay in the 60s through the remainder of the work week with cool nights in the 40s and 50s.

Onshore wind and clouds should blemish the weekend with increasing showers into Sunday.