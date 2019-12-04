Cold snap set to break today

This morning is cold with temperatures starting in the 30s and 40s. Patchy frost will be possible across inland southeast Georgia and along the Interstate 10 corridor west of Jacksonville, but freezing temperatures are unlikely.

Westerly winds around 10 mph behind an overnight cold front has wind chills in the low 30s.

It will be dry this afternoon with sunny skies and low humidity with west- northwesterly wind flow 8-10 mph. It turns milder this afternoon reaching the low to mid 60s.

Another cold night but no freezes. Temps dip into the upper 30s eastern Duval to 50 at the coast.

Look for plenty of sunshine Thursday before cloud return Friday and highs warm to near 70s by the end of the week.

Saturday showers are still slated with breezy NE conditions.