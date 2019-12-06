Pacific storms continue to hammer West Coast

As we head into the weekend California is bracing themselves for yet again another pacific storm.

The approaching storm has the potential to drop heavy rainfall across parts of northern California and multiple feet of snow in the Sierras.

Heavy rainfall on top of an already saturated ground poses a threat for flash flooding and mudslides. As a result, the National Weather Service has Issued a Flash Flood Watch until Saturday evening for the Kincade fire burn area in Sonoma County.

The NWS has also issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of the Sierra that are expecting to get 1-3 feet of snow with locally higher amounts. Large amounts of snow and strong winds make for dangerous travel conditions so mountain travel ids not advised during this time.

Strong winds are expected for the San Francisco Bay area with southeasterly winds from 20-30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. A wind advisory is in place until 1 p.m. Saturday.

Once the storm passes over California, it will leave behind a drier weather pattern heading into next week.