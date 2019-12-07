Seasonal Saturday on tap

Happy Saturday!

We’re starting off our morning on the chilly side with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s across northeast Florida and low 50s across inland southeast Georgia. You’ll want to grab that jacket on your way out the door this morning!

Despite the chilly start, we’ll see mostly sunny skies Saturday with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 60s with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Saturday evening we’ll see a slight chance (20%) for coastal showers mainly south of the I-10 corridor. Overnight lows will be a bit warmer than previous nights with lows dropping into the mid to low 50s.

Sunday morning will start off cool in the 50s with partly sunny skies and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s low 70s with isolated rain chances (20%) along the coast.

If your heading out to the Jags game Sunday afternoon temperatures will sit in the upper 60s low 70s with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance to see an isolated shower.

Starting Monday we’ll crank up the heat with a mix of sun and clouds and highs climbing above average in the upper 70s, close to that 80° mark.

Tuesday starts off mostly sunny with highs near 80° before afternoon clouds move in and rain chances increasing at night (40%) ahead of our next cold front.

Rain moves in Wednesday with our next frontal system dropping our temperatures back into the 60s and keeping rain in our forecast through the rest of the workweek.