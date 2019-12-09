Flip flops and shorts today, umbrellas return midweek
Warm start to the week
Jacksonville – High pressure continues with above normal temperatures today, tomorrow. A cold front will move in late Tuesday, early Wednesday with cloudy skies and widespread showers.
Today: Partly cloudy and warm with above average afternoon highs. Open window weather continues with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Wind S 10-15 mph.
Tuesday: Patchy fog will start the day with above average afternoon highs. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Wind S 10-15 mph.
Looking ahead: Becoming cloudy with wet weather returning late Tuesday, Wednesday.
Hourly Forecast
Low 59
8 am 61
9 am 64
11 am 74
Noon 77
3 pm 80
5 pm 78
8 pm 66
10 pm 64
Sunrise: 7:11 am
Sunset: 5:26 pm
