Flip flops and shorts today, umbrellas return midweek

Jacksonville – High pressure continues with above normal temperatures today, tomorrow. A cold front will move in late Tuesday, early Wednesday with cloudy skies and widespread showers.

Today: Partly cloudy and warm with above average afternoon highs. Open window weather continues with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Wind S 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Patchy fog will start the day with above average afternoon highs. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Wind S 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Becoming cloudy with wet weather returning late Tuesday, Wednesday.

Hourly Forecast

Low 59

8 am 61

9 am 64

11 am 74

Noon 77

3 pm 80

5 pm 78

8 pm 66

10 pm 64

Sunrise: 7:11 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm