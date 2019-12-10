From record highs to cloudy skies, umbrella weather returns
Showers possible late
Partly cloudy skies with near record highs today as high pressures spins southward. A cold front will push south today increasing clouds with showers across southeast Georgia this afternoon and then northeast Florida this evening. Increasing rain chances Wednesday through Friday with another cold front moving south and across our area Saturday.
Record Highs for Today
Jacksonville Intl Airport 83 82/1961
Craig Muni Airport, FL 83 83/2012
Gainesville, FL 83 84/1972
Alma, GA 82 82/1972
St. Simons Island, GA 78 81/1997
Today: Partly cloudy and warm with near record highs. Afternoon temperatures mainly in the 80s today with upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind S/SW 10-15 mph. Clouds increase this afternoon with a slight chance of showers possible across southeast Georgia, then becoming likely across our viewing circle this evening and overnight.
Wednesday: Cloudy skies with widespread showers possible, 30-50 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 50s across southeast Georgia, 60s northeast Florida. Wet roads with patchy fog possible. Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies as showers continue. Wind turns onshore becoming NE 10-15 mph.
Looking ahead: Cloudy skies with showers and isolated thunderstorms possible Thursday, Friday
Hourly Forecast
Low 57
8 am 59
9 am 65
11 am 77
Noon 80
3 pm 83
5 pm 81
8 pm 71
10 pm 69
Sunrise: 7:11 am
Sunset: 5:26 pm
